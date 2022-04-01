Insights on the Electric Bus Industry in Saudi Arabia Industry to 2027 - Featuring Tata Motor and CRRC Zhuzhou Electric - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity (Up to 30-Seater; 31-40-Seater; Above 40), By Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), By Range, By Battery Type, By Battery Capacity, By Application, By Bus Length, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia electric bus market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of public transport in the country and rising focus of the government on reducing reliance on oil exports as a part of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.
Several public transit systems around the globe are responsible for discharging 29% of ozone-depleting substances that cause air pollution. Stringent government emission regulations have led to increased adoption of electric buses as they cause comparatively less environmental damage than diesel-powered buses, supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia electric bus market.
Rising penetration of hydrogen fuel cell buses, powered by combining an electric powertrain with fuel cell systems in the country, is anticipated to drive the Saudi Arabia electric bus market in the coming years. Industry participants are increasingly investing in R&Ds for new product innovations and making transport sustainable, which is expected to boost the Saudi Arabia electric bus market.
Advances in electric bus batteries such as lithium ion-phosphate batteries have reduced the prices for e-buses and increased the operational efficiency of buses, which is expected to boost the demand for electric buses in the country in the coming years. Increasing commuting requirements for schools, colleges, and offices are creating a demand for intracity e-buses, and the transport services providers are minimizing ticket fares to increase their consumers, which are contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia electric buses.
The high costs involved in the development of electric buses and related components as well as monitoring systems could restrain the growth of Saudi Arabia electric bus market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia electric bus market from 2017 to 2021.
- To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia electric bus market based on seating capacity, propulsion, range, battery type, battery capacity, application, bus length, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia electric bus market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia electric bus market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for Saudi Arabia electric bus market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia electric bus market.
Report Scope:
In this report, Saudi Arabia electric bus market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity:
- Up to 30-Seater
- 31-40-Seater
- Above 40
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion:
- BEV
- HEV
- PHEV
- FCEV
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Range:
- 0-150 Miles
- 151-250 Miles
- 251-500 Miles
- >500 Miles
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Battery Type:
- Lead Acid
- Lithium Ion
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Battery Capacity:
- < 100 kWh
- 101-250 kWh
- 251-400 kWh
- >400 kWh
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Application:
- Intercity
- Intracity
- Others
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Bus Length:
- Upto 8m
- 9-12m
- Above 12m
Saudi Arabia Electric Bus Market, By Region:
- Western
- Northern & Central
- Eastern
- Southern
Companies Mentioned
- Tata Motor Limited
- CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Co., ltd
