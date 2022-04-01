G8 Countries Construction Industry Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "G8 Countries Construction - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 countries contributed $4,017,961.7 million in 2020 to the global construction industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $5,292,582.5 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% over the 2020-25 period.
The G8 Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the construction industry, with market revenues of $1,753,806.5 million in 2020. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $544,914.5 and $429,950.2 million, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the construction industry in the G8 nations with a value of $2,214,822.7 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $679,482.9 and $608,013.9 million, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 construction Industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 construction Industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction Industry players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 construction Industry with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Construction
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Construction in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Construction in France
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Construction in Germany
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Construction in Italy
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Construction in Japan
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
8 Construction in Russia
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
9 Construction in The United Kingdom
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
10 Construction in The United States
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
11 Company Profiles
- WSP Global Inc
- Stantec Inc
- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
- Mattamy Homes
- Vinci SA
- Bouygues SA
- Eiffage SA
- Vonovia SE
- HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
- STRABAG SE
- Bilfinger SE
- Webuild SpA
- Maire Tecnimont SpA
- Rizzani de Eccher SpA
- Abitare In SpA
- Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
- Sekisui House, Ltd.
- Kajima Corporation
- Obayashi Corp
- PIK Group
- LSR Group
- Mostotrest
- Renaissance Construction Ltd
- Barratt Developments Plc
- The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
- Balfour Beatty plc
- Kier Group plc
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Lennar Corp
- Bechtel Corp
- Fluor Corporation
