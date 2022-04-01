No Foolin': KRISPY KREME® to Give All Guests One FREE Original Glazed® Dozen on April 5 if Women's or Men's Basketball Championship is Decided by a Dozen Points

To cap "Bracket Season" at Krispy Kreme, if either the women's or men's basketball championship is "decided by a dozen" points Sunday and Monday (respectively), everyone who visits a participating Krispy Kreme shop in the United States on Tuesday, April 5, can receive one FREE dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts.*

This is NOT an April Fool's Day joke!

Twenty years ago, both the women's and men's national basketball championships were decided by 12 points – the only time in the history of the tournaments that has happened in the same year.

In 2002, the University of Connecticut defeated the University of Oklahoma 82-70 in the women's championship and the University of Maryland beat Indiana University Bloomington 64‑52 in the men's final. Combined, the men's and women's championships have been decided by a dozen points nine times in 121 games dating to the 1930s. So far in the 2022 men's and women's tournaments, a total of five games have been decided by a dozen.

Should either championship game be decided by a dozen, each guest who visits a participating Krispy Kreme shop in the United States (either in shop or via drive thru) on April 5 may receive one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts while supplies last.

To sweeten the experience, through April 4 everyone who joins Krispy Kreme Rewards can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen** and a free Original Glazed doughnut for showing proof of either a busted or booming bracket for any tournament.***

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme DNUT is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

