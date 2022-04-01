The Worldwide Clinical Trials Industry is Expected to Reach $49+ Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Clinical Trials Market Research Report by Design, by Phase, by Indication, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 29,712.55 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 32,276.86 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% to reach USD 49,745.40 million by 2026.

Companies Mentioned

Accell Clinical Research, LLC

Atlant Clinical Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Clinipace

Eli Lilly and Company

Icon PLC

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Parexel International Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

ProPharma Group Holdings, LLC

SGS S.A.

SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited

Syneos Health, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi AppTec Inc.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Trials Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Trials Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Trials Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Diseases

5.1.1.2. Shift Towards Patient Centric Clinical Trials

5.1.1.3. Improved Clinical Trails Due to CRO Consolidation

5.1.1.4. Increasing R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.1.1.5. Increased Focus on Drug Development

5.1.1.6. Globalization of Clinical Trials and Harmonization of Regulations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Dearth of Skilled Clinical Research Professional

5.1.2.2. Increased Cost of Drug Development and Clinical Trials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Demand for Clinical Trials in the Emerging Economies

5.1.3.2. Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Activity

5.1.3.3. Increased Focus on Development and Commercialization of Generics and Biologics

5.1.3.4. Regulatory Approvals in Emerging Markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment

5.1.4.2. Cross border Logistics Challenges Challenging Clinical trials

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Clinical Trials Market, by Design

7. Clinical Trials Market, by Phase

8. Clinical Trials Market, by Indication

9. Americas Clinical Trials Market

10. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Trials Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

