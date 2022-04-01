Global Animal Vaccines Market Research Report to 2026 - Featuring Ceva Santa Animale, HIPRA and Merck Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Animal Vaccines Market Research Report by Product, by Animal Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Vaccines Market size was estimated at USD 12,982.56 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 14,005.47 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% to reach USD 20,849.93 million by 2026.

Companies Mentioned

Anicon Labor GmbH by SNA group

Biogenesis Bago S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Brilliant Bio Pharma Private limited

Ceva Sante Animale

China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd.

Elanco LLC

Endovac Animal Health, LLC

Heska Corporation

Hester Biosciences Limited

HIPRA, S.A.

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Merck KGaA

Neogen Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vaxxinova GmbH

VEROVACCiNES GmbH

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Animal Vaccines Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Animal Vaccines Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Animal Vaccines Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing Livestock Population

5.1.1.2. Rising Animal Husbandry along with Commercialization of Animal Products

5.1.1.3. Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Supply End Costs are Relatively High, with Poorer Capital Returns than Human Vaccines

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Shift from Live Attenuated Vaccines to DNA Vaccines

5.1.3.2. Continuous Technological Advancements in Vaccines

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Adverse Impacts of Vaccines

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Animal Vaccines Market, by Product

7. Animal Vaccines Market, by Animal Type

8. Americas Animal Vaccines Market

9. Asia-Pacific Animal Vaccines Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles

13. Appendix

