Worldwide Automotive Lighting Industry to 2027 - Featuring Continental, General Electric and LG Electronics Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global automotive lighting market reached a value of US$ 28.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.87 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.

The global automotive lighting market reached a value of US$ 28.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.87 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Automotive lighting refers to all the light-emitting devices installed in automobiles, which include headlights, taillights, daytime running lights, fog lights, signal lights, brake lights, hazard lights, and driving lamps. They help illuminate different lanes and recognize roads, obstacles, and traffic signs to offer a safe driving experience. They add aesthetics to the interior and exterior parts of the vehicle while increasing its visibility on the road. At present, there is a rise in the integration of light-emitting diode (LED) lights in vehicles as they consume less power, have a longer life, and offer durability and strength as compared to halogen and high-intensity discharge (HID) lights.

The growing awareness among the masses about road safety measures represents one of the key factors driving the market across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of new lighting technologies, such as smart LEDs, micro-LEDs, smart functional surfaces, laser-based lighting, guiding materials for 3D light patterns, and area backlighting with hidden-until-lit effects.

This, along with the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) due to the increasing air pollution worldwide and consequently rising environmental consciousness among individuals, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the wide availability of commercial vehicles through online stores and the expanding e-commerce industry is positively influencing the market. Besides this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote the use of lighting systems in vehicles. Additionally, technological advancements in the automotive sector are offering lucrative growth opportunities to end-users and industry investors.

Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve safety technologies. These players are also focusing on partnerships, which are projected to increase their overall sales and profitability.

