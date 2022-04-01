Hepcidin Drugs Market Research Report 2022: Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) Drugs In Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Target constitutes close to 5 molecules. Out of which approximately 5 molecules are developed by Companies.

Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) - Hepcidin is a protein encoded by the HAMP gene. It acts by promoting endocytosis and degradation of ferroportin leading to the retention of iron in iron exporting cells and decreased flow of iron into plasma. It controls the major flows of iron into plasma, absorption of dietary iron in the intestine and recycling of iron by macrophages.

The report 'Hepcidin - Drugs In Development, 2022' outlays comprehensive information on the Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase II and Preclinical stages are 1 and 4 respectively.

Report covers products from therapy areas Immunology, Genetic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Oncology and Undisclosed which include indications Acute Inflammation, Anemia, Hemochromatosis, Polycythemia Vera and Unspecified.

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP)

The report reviews Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Hepcidin (Liver Expressed Antimicrobial Peptide 1 or Putative Liver Tumor Regressor or HAMP) targeted therapeutics

Therapeutics Development

Products under Development by Stage of Development

Products under Development by Therapy Area

Products under Development by Indication

Products under Development by Companies

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

DS-28120313 - Drug Profile

DS-42450411 - Drug Profile

DS-79182026 - Drug Profile

Peptides for Unspecified Indication - Drug Profile

rusfertide acetate - Drug Profile

Dec 12, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics presents updated phase 2 rusfertide data in Polycythemia Vera (PV) at ASH 2021 Annual Meeting

Nov 15, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics announces positive phase 2a data supporting the potential use of Rusfertide as a First-in-Class Therapy in Hereditary Hemochromatosis

Nov 04, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics announces updated data from phase 2 study of Rusfertide in polycythemia vera selected for oral presentations at the ASH 2021 Annual Meeting

Oct 11, 2021: FDA lifts hold on Protagonist's rusfertide clinical studies

Oct 04, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics announces data from phase 2 rusfertide study in hereditary hemochromatosis selected for oral presentation at the Annual AASLD Meeting

Sep 20, 2021: FDA puts Protagonist Therapeutics' rusfertide on clinical hold

Aug 10, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics announces resolution of contract dispute with Zealand Pharma

Jun 11, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics announces updated phase 2 data supporting long-term efficacy of Rusfertide in polycythemia vera

Jun 07, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics to host Investor Conference Call and webcast to discuss updated Phase 2 Rusfertide results in Polycythemia Vera as presented at EHA 2021

Jun 03, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Rusfertide in polycythemia vera

May 12, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics announces presentation of updated results from phase 2 study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera, selected for oral presentation at EHA 2021

Apr 27, 2021: Protagonist Therapeutics completes enrollment for phase 2 study of Rusfertide in polycythemia vera and announces plans for data update at an upcoming medical meeting

Mar 22, 2021: Protagonist announces plans to initiate a global phase 3 study for Rusfertide in polycythemia vera following interactions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency

Dec 07, 2020: Protagonist announces results of large-scale analysis of current treatment patterns revealing significant opportunity to improve the standard of care for patients with polycythemia vera across Broad population categories

Dec 06, 2020: Protagonist announces updated phase 2 data presented at ASH Annual Meeting supporting long term efficacy of hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 in the treatment of Polycythemia Vera

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc

