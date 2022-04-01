Global Microdisplay Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Microdisplay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microdisplay market reached a value of US$ 1.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A microdisplay is a small-sized screen with a diagonal size of less than two inches. It is commonly used in rear-projection televisions (TVs), head-mounted displays (HMDs), head-up displays (HUDs), data projectors, and Near-To-Eye (NTE) devices and as viewfinders in digital cameras. It can either be transmissive or reflective type depending upon the mode of transmission of light through the display unit. Reflective microdisplays are used in Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors, whereas transmissive microdisplays are used in backlit laptop computer screens.

Some of the chief characteristics of microdisplays include high resolution, excellent picture quality, low power consumption and compact size. Owing to these advantages, they find wide applications across industries such as military and defense, consumer electronics and healthcare. The increasing popularity of augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the development of high-definition and ultra-high-definition microdisplay screens are among the critical factors driving the demand for microdisplays in these industries.

For instance, AR and VR headsets require highly advanced microdisplays to offer the best performance to the user. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for lightweight and compact VR glasses which are made using large-area microdisplays. Apart from this, HMDs are extensively used in the gaming, sports and entertainment sectors in products such as TV sets, tablets, smartphones and cameras, thus further catalyzing the demand for these screens.

