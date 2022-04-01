Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) Drug Analysis Report 2022: In Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Player - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) Drugs In Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) pipeline Target constitutes close to 6 molecules. Out of which approximately 6 molecules are developed by Companies.
The molecules developed by companies in Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 4 and 1 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Central Nervous System and Gastrointestinal which include indications Alzheimer's Disease, Bone Disorders, Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, Fibrosis, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Liver Fibrosis, Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Prostate Cancer, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) and Unspecified Cancer.
The report outlays comprehensive information on the Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98)
- The report reviews Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Histone Deacetylase 8 (Histone Deacetylase Like 1 or HDAC8 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Report Coverage
Overview
Therapeutics Development
- Products under Development by Stage of Development
- Products under Development by Therapy Area
- Products under Development by Indication
- Products under Development by Companies
Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc
- Medibiofarma SL
- NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp
- Oceanyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Drug Profiles
- JBI-097 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- History of Events
- largazole - Drug Profile
- MBF-132 - Drug Profile
- NBM-BMX - Drug Profile
- SP-1161 - Drug Profile
- Synthetic Peptide to Inhibit HDAC for Prostate Cancer - Drug Profile
Dormant Products
Product Development Milestones
Featured News & Press Releases
- Nov 04, 2020: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals awarded a new patent for dual function HDAC molecules for HDAC inhibition and ataxia telangiectasia mutated activation for cancer treatment
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqt7jo
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005189/en/
