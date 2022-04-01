Insights on the Motor Driver IC Global Market to 2028 - Growing Automotive Industry and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Motor Driver IC Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Motor Type (Brushed DC Motor, Brushless DC Motor, and Stepper Motor), Semiconductor (Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC)), and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global motor driver IC market is expected to grow from US$ 3,882.57 million in 2021 to US$ 5,589.33 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Electric vehicle adoption is expanding worldwide, and sales of electric and hybrid vehicles will increase significantly during the projected period. This growth can be attributed to the strict emission limits and increase in battery density. ADAS capabilities, which were previously only available in high-end luxury automobiles, are now available in entry-level models.
Furthermore, all newly produced automobiles in the US will be equipped with an automatic braking system, a lane departure warning system, and a parking assistance system starting in 2020. Looking at the future scope of motor driver ICs in the automotive, many industrial manufacturers have jumped into the market. Companies are offering an exclusive range of motor drivers for the automotive industry. For instance, ST offers a wide range of motor control ICs that are well-suited for the harshest automotive environments, covering the needs of brushed DC motors, stepper motors, and brushless DC motors across a wide range of voltage and current ratings. As a result, the motor driver IC market will have plenty of opportunities as the demand for electric and autonomous vehicles grows.
Furthermore, semiconductor firms are lobbying electric vehicle manufacturers to abandon standard silicon chips in favor of materials to improve vehicle efficiency while also easing customer concerns. Choosing the appropriate technology has never been more important than now, as the auto industry faces its most significant shift in almost a century. Manufacturers worldwide are rushing to eliminate internal combustion engines, and even gasoline-powered icons like Ford's Mustang and GMC's Hummer are receiving battery-powered versions. Hence, due to the shift, the automotive industry is likely to be the go-to market for motor driver IC manufacturers.
The COVID-19 pandemic had an influence on the motor driver IC business, leading to the closure of many factories, problems in supply chain, and obstacles in international trade. Several automakers have lowered their manufacturing capacity in early 2020 due to rising semiconductor shortages and reducing market potential for motor driver IC. However, the motor driver IC market gained momentum in Q3 of 2020 due to the ease of lockdown measures across the world, which led the market to witness positive outcomes at the end of 2020.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global motor driver IC market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global motor driver IC market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Production of Consumer Electronics
- Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across Industries
Restraints
- Accuracy over High Current Range
Opportunities
- Growing Automotive Industry and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Future Trends
- Emergence of GaN ICs
Companies Mentioned
- Allegro Microsystems
- Dialog Semiconductor PLC,
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- ON Semiconductor
- Rohm Co Ltd,
- Analog Devices
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
- Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7epqhx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005179/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.