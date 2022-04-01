Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 Drug Market Research Report 2022: Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) Drugs In Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 pipeline Target constitutes close to 10 molecules. Out of which approximately 10 molecules are developed by Companies.

Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) - Serine/threonine-protein kinase Pim-2 is an enzyme encoded by the PIM2. It is involved in cell survival and cell proliferation. It regulates cap-dependent protein translation in a mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1)-independent manner and in parallel to the PI3K-Akt pathway.

It mediates survival signaling through phosphorylation of BAD, which induces release of the anti-apoptotic protein Bcl-X (L)/BCL2L1. It promotes cell survival in response to a variety of proliferative signals via positive regulation of the I-kappa-B kinase/NF-kappa-B cascade.

The report 'Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 - Drugs In Development, 2022' outlays comprehensive information on the Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 1, 6 and 2 respectively.

Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology which include indications Hematological Tumor, Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Myelofibrosis, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Bladder Cancer, Breast Cancer, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Colon Cancer, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Myeloproliferative Disorders, Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma, Pancreatic Cancer, Post-Essential Thrombocythemia Myelofibrosis (Post-ET MF), Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF), Prostate Cancer, Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Solid Tumor and Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).

Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1)

The report reviews Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report assesses Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

The report reviews latest news and deals related to Serine/Threonine Protein Kinase Pim 2 (Pim 2h or Proto Oncogene Pim 2 or PIM2 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Report Coverage

Overview

Therapeutics Development

Products under Development by Stage of Development

Products under Development by Therapy Area

Products under Development by Indication

Products under Development by Companies

Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Amgen Inc

Incyte Corp

Inflection Biosciences Ltd

NewBay Medical Technology Co Ltd

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc

Yakult Honsha Co Ltd

Zovis Pharmaceuticals

Drug Profiles

GDC-0570 - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

History of Events

IBL-100 - Drug Profile

INCB-53914 - Drug Profile

JP-11646 - Drug Profile

LGB-321 - Drug Profile

Small Molecule to Inhibit PIM1 and PIM2 for Hematological Tumors - Drug Profile

Small Molecule to Inhibit PIM1, PIM2 and PIM3 for Solid Tumors and Hematological Tumors - Drug Profile

Small Molecules to Inhibit PIM1 and PIM2 for Oncology - Drug Profile

Small Molecules to Inhibit PIM2 for Oncology - Drug Profile

TP-3654 - Drug Profile

Dormant Products

Discontinued Products

Product Development Milestones

Featured News & Press Releases

Apr 10, 2021: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology presents on TP-3654 at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I 2021

May 29, 2020: Tolero Pharmaceuticals presents findings from first clinical studies evaluating investigational agent TP-3654 in patients with advanced solid tumors at ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

Apr 06, 2020: Boston Biomedical announces first patient dosed in phase 1 study of investigational agent TP-3654 in patients with myelofibrosis

May 14, 2019: Tolero Pharmaceuticals announces first patient dosed in phase 1 study of investigational agent TP-3654 in patients with advanced solid tumors

Oct 23, 2017: Tolero Pharma To Present Preclinical Data Supporting Development of Cancer Drug Candidate TP-3654 for Myc-dependent Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Oct 05, 2017: Tolero Pharma to Deliver Keynote Presentations at 9th International Conference on Leukemia and Hematologic Oncology

Jun 30, 2014: Tolero's PIM Kinase Inhibitor Demonstrates Promising Activity in Preclinical Models of Urothelial Carcinoma

Apr 04, 2014: Roswell Park to Present Findings on Jasco Pharmaceuticals' Novel PIM Inhibitor at AACR 2014

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5gtnh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005188/en/