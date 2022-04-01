Global Food Safety Testing Markets and Technologies: Trends in the Incidence of Foodborne Diseases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Markets and Technologies for Food Safety Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food safety testing market remains a technologically dynamic and flourishing market in the world primarily due to the increasing cases of foodborne illnesses. Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by using food safety testing methods.
The report provides market insights into the global market for food safety testing, with a specific focus on the global markets. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market.
This report analyzes the market trends of food safety testing with data for 2020, estimates for 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period of 2021 to 2026), and regional markets of the food safety testing market. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future food safety testing market status and forecasted market growth from 2021 to 2026.
The major food types tested in food safety testing are meat and poultry, dairy, grains, eggs, fish and seafood, beverages, and other food types. The market for testing every contaminant in food is covered in this report. The revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are explained for each food testing method by technology, food and region.
The report also provides a detailed analysis of the major food safety testing product vendors as well as company profiles. It also explains the major market drivers for the global food safety testing market, the current trends within the industry and major end-user industries for the food safety testing market.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for food safety testing
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022-2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Coverage of market size for the various testing technologies, and information on how each test satisfies the needs of food processors and, in turn, consumers
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for food safety testing technologies by contaminant, technology, type, food type and region
- Assessment of the sizable expenditures in government food safety testing and the market effect of government regulatory programs
- Identification of new technologies in the food-safety testing industry and analyses of patent activity
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies
Company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., ALS Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group PLC and SGS SA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Food Safety Value Chain
- Addressing Food Safety Questions along the Value Chain
- Upstream
- Midstream
- Downstream
- Supply Chain Contracts and Food Safety
- Safe or Unsafe?
- An Opportunity for Buyers and Policy Makers
Chapter 4 Market and Technology Background
- Types of Contaminants
- Pathogens
- Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)
- Toxins
- Residues
- Other Contaminants
- Food Safety Testing
- Testing Technologies
- Foods Tested
- Tracking and Traceability
- Contract Labs
- Testing Sites
- Role of Government
- Level of Testing Still Lags behind the Problem
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Contaminant and Testing Technology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Food Group
Chapter 8 Market Drivers
- Growth of the Global Food and Beverage Market
- Increasing International Trade in Foodstuffs
- Stringent Regulations to Ensure Food Safety
- Product Liability Claims
- Trends in the Incidence of Foodborne Diseases
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- ALS Ltd.
- Asure Quality Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biocontrol Systems Inc.
- Biomedica Gruppe Osterreich
- Biomerieux S.A.
- Biotest AG
- Charm Sciences Inc.
- Covance Inc.
- Elisa Technologies Inc.
- EMSL Analytical Inc.
- Envirologix Inc.
- Eriez Magnetics Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific Inc.
- Food Chek Systems Inc.
- Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory
- Genetic Id Na Inc.
- Global Food Safety Initiative
- Hardy Diagnostics
- IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group
- Intertek Group plc
- Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings
- Merieux Nutrisciences Corp.
- Micreos Food Safety
- Micro Identification Technologies Inc.
- Microbac Laboratories Inc.
- Milliporesigma
- Nestle USA Inc.
- Oceanit Laboratories Inc.
- Perkin Elmer Inc.
- Promega Corp.
- R-Biopharm AG
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Research International Inc.
- SGS Sa
- Strategic Diagnostics Inc. (SDIX)
- Takara Bio USA Inc.
- TUV Sud Ag
