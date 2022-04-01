Global Food Safety Testing Markets and Technologies: Trends in the Incidence of Foodborne Diseases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Markets and Technologies for Food Safety Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food safety testing market remains a technologically dynamic and flourishing market in the world primarily due to the increasing cases of foodborne illnesses. Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by using food safety testing methods.

The report provides market insights into the global market for food safety testing, with a specific focus on the global markets. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market.

This report analyzes the market trends of food safety testing with data for 2020, estimates for 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period of 2021 to 2026), and regional markets of the food safety testing market. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future food safety testing market status and forecasted market growth from 2021 to 2026.

The major food types tested in food safety testing are meat and poultry, dairy, grains, eggs, fish and seafood, beverages, and other food types. The market for testing every contaminant in food is covered in this report. The revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are explained for each food testing method by technology, food and region.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the major food safety testing product vendors as well as company profiles. It also explains the major market drivers for the global food safety testing market, the current trends within the industry and major end-user industries for the food safety testing market.

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for food safety testing

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022-2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Coverage of market size for the various testing technologies, and information on how each test satisfies the needs of food processors and, in turn, consumers

Characterization and quantification of market potential for food safety testing technologies by contaminant, technology, type, food type and region

Assessment of the sizable expenditures in government food safety testing and the market effect of government regulatory programs

Identification of new technologies in the food-safety testing industry and analyses of patent activity

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies

Company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., ALS Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group PLC and SGS SA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Food Safety Value Chain

Addressing Food Safety Questions along the Value Chain

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Supply Chain Contracts and Food Safety

Safe or Unsafe?

An Opportunity for Buyers and Policy Makers

Chapter 4 Market and Technology Background

Types of Contaminants

Pathogens

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

Toxins

Residues

Other Contaminants

Food Safety Testing

Testing Technologies

Foods Tested

Tracking and Traceability

Contract Labs

Testing Sites

Role of Government

Level of Testing Still Lags behind the Problem

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Contaminant and Testing Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Food Group

Chapter 8 Market Drivers

Growth of the Global Food and Beverage Market

Increasing International Trade in Foodstuffs

Stringent Regulations to Ensure Food Safety

Product Liability Claims

Trends in the Incidence of Foodborne Diseases

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M Co.

ALS Ltd.

Asure Quality Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocontrol Systems Inc.

Biomedica Gruppe Osterreich

Biomerieux S.A.

Biotest AG

Charm Sciences Inc.

Covance Inc.

Elisa Technologies Inc.

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Envirologix Inc.

Eriez Magnetics Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Inc.

Food Chek Systems Inc.

Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory

Genetic Id Na Inc.

Global Food Safety Initiative

Hardy Diagnostics

IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group

Intertek Group plc

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

Merieux Nutrisciences Corp.

Micreos Food Safety

Micro Identification Technologies Inc.

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Milliporesigma

Nestle USA Inc.

Oceanit Laboratories Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

R-Biopharm AG

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Research International Inc.

SGS Sa

Strategic Diagnostics Inc. (SDIX)

Takara Bio USA Inc.

TUV Sud Ag

