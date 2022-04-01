ñol

4th Annual In-Person CAMS Conference: Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit (Dublin, Ireland - April 7th, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
April 1, 2022 5:07 AM | 3 min read

The "4th CAMS - Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This major event will offer the opportunity to discuss Continuing Airworthiness Management which is widely used with more operators looking towards outsourcing a smoother and cost-efficient option of management of aircraft.

This event will review regulatory authorities and approvals, selecting a CAMO provider, regulation structures, contracts and legalities, CAMO airworthiness regulations for lessors, lessees, MROs, and how to obtain a CAMO approval.

Agenda Highlights

  • OEM programmes and business jet economics - What drives decisions
  • Challenges during aircraft induction to CAMO
  • Selecting a CAMO provider
  • Rule changes as opportunities
  • Intelligent technical management in times of crisis
  • Digital CAMO: How can you better run operations going paperless and mobile?
  • Part CAMO: A year in review

Speakers

  • Colin Brickman , Managing Partner, CAMO4jets
  • Patrick Honnebier, Of Counsel, Rep Law and Professor International Aviation Financing and Leasing Laws
  • Marco Malnati, CAMO Postholder & Airworthiness Review Staff, Next-AT
  • Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)
  • Andrzej Niderla, VP & CAMO Director, ALL4JETS and CEO & Accountable Manager, 4THRUST
  • Karl Steeves, CEO, TrustFlight
  • Graham Williamson, President, ACASS Ireland

Agenda:

Opening Remarks

  • Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium
  • Nick Godwin, Director, NSGAero

OEM programmes and business jet economics - What drives decisions

  • Graham Williamson, President, ACASS Ireland

Challenges during aircraft induction to CAMO

  • Andrzej Niderla, VP & CAMO Director, ALL4JETS and CEO & Accountable Manager, 4THRUST

Networking Coffee Break

Selecting a CAMO provider

  • Marco Malnati, CAMO Postholder & Airworthiness Review Staff, Next-AT

Rule changes as opportunities

  • Bob Simmons, Director, Baines Simmons

Topic TBC

  • Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation
  • Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)

     

Networking Lunch Break

Digital CAMO: How can you better run operations going paperless and mobile?

  • Arnold Aumasson, VP Marketing & Business Development, Aircraft Maintenance Systems

Intelligent technical management in times of crisis

  • Colin Brickman, Managing Partner, CAMO4jets

Part CAMO: A year in review

  • Philip Bartlett, Head of CAMO, Shannon Technical Services

Closing Remarks and End of CAMS

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfjdbq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

