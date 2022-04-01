Global Blockchain in Energy Market Forecasts to 2030: Rising Adoption of Advanced Technology in the Energy Sector Driving Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blockchain in Energy Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain in energy market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 51.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the rising adoption of advanced technology in the energy sector, followed by the numerous benefits associated with the adoption of blockchain technology, are anticipated to drive the market growth.
Moreover, factors such as the increasing adoption of emerging technologies, including internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data, and others, along with the rising need amongst the various stakeholders in the distribution chain of energy to have greater transparency amongst the peers, are also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of over USD 28210 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of more than USD 480 Million in the year 2020.
The global blockchain in energy market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, component, end-user, application, and by region. Based on application, the market is segmented into peer-to-peer transaction, grid transactions, energy financing, electric vehicle, sustainability attribution, and others. Amongst these segments, the peer-to-peer transaction segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 10270 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 180 Million in the year 2020.
On the basis of geography, the global blockchain in energy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the market in Europe is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of over USD 11410 Million by the end of 2030. Further, in the year 2020, the market in the region held a revenue of close to USD 200 Million.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global blockchain in energy market that are included in our report are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Chaddenwych Services Limited (Electron), ConsenSys Software Inc., LO3 Energy, Inc., BigchainDB GmbH, Energy Web Foundation (EWF), Power Ledger Pty Ltd, Ondiflo, GridPlus, Blok-Z, Lightency, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition and Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Challenges
3.3. Trends
3.4. Opportunities
4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
5. Industry Risk Analysis
6. Industry Growth Outlook
7. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Blockchain in Energy Market
8. Technology Analysis
9. Analysis of Blockchain Applications in Energy Sector
10. Product/Service Feature Analysis
11. Comparative Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Global Blockchain in Energy Market
13.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2020-2030)
13.2. Market Segmentation by:
13.2.1. Type
13.2.1.1. Public
13.2.1.2. Private
13.2.2. Component
13.2.2.1. Platform
13.2.2.2. Services
13.2.3. End-User
13.2.3.1. Power Sector
13.2.3.2. Oil & Gas Sector
13.2.4. Application
13.2.4.1. Peer-to-Peer Transaction
13.2.4.2. Grid Transactions
13.2.4.3. Energy Financing
13.2.4.4. Electric Vehicle
13.2.4.5. Sustainability Attribution
13.2.4.6. Others
13.2.5. Region
13.2.5.1. North America
13.2.5.2. Europe
13.2.5.3. Asia Pacific
13.2.5.4. Latin America
13.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa
14. North America Blockchain in Energy Market
15. Europe Blockchain in Energy Market
16. Asia Pacific Blockchain in Energy Market
17. Latin America Blockchain in Energy Market
18. Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Energy Market
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- SAP SE
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Chaddenwych Services Limited (Electron)
- ConsenSys Software Inc.
- LO3 Energy Inc.
- BigchainDB GmbH
- Energy Web Foundation (EWF)
- Power Ledger Pty Ltd
- Ondiflo
- GridPlus
- Blok-Z
- Lightency
