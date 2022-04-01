Global Chromatography Software Market to 2027 - Rising Applications of Chromatography in Different Fields are Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Chromatography Software Market By Deployment, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Chromatography is the procedure of segregating various components of a mixture based on the relative amounts of every component or solute distributed between a moving fluid stream, known as a contiguous stationary phase, and the mobile phase.

The stationary phase could be either solid or liquid while the mobile phase could be either a liquid or a gas. In addition, chromatography procedures are widely utilized in numerous applications across different industries like biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food production, genetic engineering, diagnostics, and drug discovery & water analysis.

Moreover, this technique is one of the crucial biophysical techniques, which helps in the identification, separation, and purification of the various components of a mixture for qualitative and quantitative analysis. Through this technique, proteins are purified on the basis of their characteristics like total charge, size & shape, hydrophobic groups that exist on the surface, and binding capability with the stationary phase. For protein purification, column chromatography is the widely adopted technique.

The growth of the chromatography software market is surging due to the increasing adoption of chromatography software over traditional software. Along with that, the rising demand for chromatography techniques in numerous industry segments to segregate very complicated compounds is expected to propel the growth and demand for chromatography software in the market. Although, the high equipment cost attached to this chromatography software is estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the workflows of the healthcare sector across the globe. Numerous industries were compelled to shut down temporarily in the pandemic. Though, the pandemic has a positive impact on the demand for different services or tools like chromatography technologies including liquid chromatography. It is because chromatography is an effective laboratory analytical method, which is used by researchers to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop vaccines, therapies, and diagnostic tools to help patients to fight against the COVID-19.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing applications of chromatography in different fields

There is an increase in the applications of chromatography techniques across numerous fields like chemical, pharmaceutical industries, environmental testing laboratories, food industry, and forensic science, which is estimated to open new growth avenues for the market in the coming years. Additionally, the high adoption of chromatography techniques in drug discovery procedures is also fueling the growth of the chromatography market.

Constant development in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications

Gas chromatography is among the most popular analytical techniques used in the petroleum sector. It is owing to its high sensitivity for volatile components. There is rising usage of specialized gas chromatography columns in petroleum analysis, with constant expectations from the industry for improved columns, which boost the overall analytical performance and chromatographic efficiency.

Market Restraining Factor:

Chromatography instruments are not cost-effective

Chromatography instruments have various advanced functionalities and features, due to which, the price of these instruments is high. However, the cost of these instruments differs according to the applications. These instruments are utilized across the pharmaceutical sector since they utilize capillary columns to segregate compounds such as hydrogen, oxygen, and methane. Small- & medium-sized enterprises in sectors like food & beverage, oil & gas, and biotech & pharmaceutical, and research & academic institutions are demanding more such systems for their procedures. Thus, the amount of money spent on such systems has substantially increased.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Deployment

Web & Cloud-Based

On-premise

By Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Environmental Testing

Forensic Testing

Food Industry

By Type

Integrated

Standalone

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Bruker Corporation

Waters Corporation

DataApex

Gilson, Inc.

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH

Restek Corporation

SCION Instruments (the Techcomp group)

