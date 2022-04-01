Global Chromatography Software Market to 2027 - Rising Applications of Chromatography in Different Fields are Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Chromatography Software Market By Deployment, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Chromatography is the procedure of segregating various components of a mixture based on the relative amounts of every component or solute distributed between a moving fluid stream, known as a contiguous stationary phase, and the mobile phase.
The stationary phase could be either solid or liquid while the mobile phase could be either a liquid or a gas. In addition, chromatography procedures are widely utilized in numerous applications across different industries like biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food production, genetic engineering, diagnostics, and drug discovery & water analysis.
Moreover, this technique is one of the crucial biophysical techniques, which helps in the identification, separation, and purification of the various components of a mixture for qualitative and quantitative analysis. Through this technique, proteins are purified on the basis of their characteristics like total charge, size & shape, hydrophobic groups that exist on the surface, and binding capability with the stationary phase. For protein purification, column chromatography is the widely adopted technique.
The growth of the chromatography software market is surging due to the increasing adoption of chromatography software over traditional software. Along with that, the rising demand for chromatography techniques in numerous industry segments to segregate very complicated compounds is expected to propel the growth and demand for chromatography software in the market. Although, the high equipment cost attached to this chromatography software is estimated to hamper the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the workflows of the healthcare sector across the globe. Numerous industries were compelled to shut down temporarily in the pandemic. Though, the pandemic has a positive impact on the demand for different services or tools like chromatography technologies including liquid chromatography. It is because chromatography is an effective laboratory analytical method, which is used by researchers to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop vaccines, therapies, and diagnostic tools to help patients to fight against the COVID-19.
Market Growth Factors:
Growing applications of chromatography in different fields
There is an increase in the applications of chromatography techniques across numerous fields like chemical, pharmaceutical industries, environmental testing laboratories, food industry, and forensic science, which is estimated to open new growth avenues for the market in the coming years. Additionally, the high adoption of chromatography techniques in drug discovery procedures is also fueling the growth of the chromatography market.
Constant development in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications
Gas chromatography is among the most popular analytical techniques used in the petroleum sector. It is owing to its high sensitivity for volatile components. There is rising usage of specialized gas chromatography columns in petroleum analysis, with constant expectations from the industry for improved columns, which boost the overall analytical performance and chromatographic efficiency.
Market Restraining Factor:
Chromatography instruments are not cost-effective
Chromatography instruments have various advanced functionalities and features, due to which, the price of these instruments is high. However, the cost of these instruments differs according to the applications. These instruments are utilized across the pharmaceutical sector since they utilize capillary columns to segregate compounds such as hydrogen, oxygen, and methane. Small- & medium-sized enterprises in sectors like food & beverage, oil & gas, and biotech & pharmaceutical, and research & academic institutions are demanding more such systems for their procedures. Thus, the amount of money spent on such systems has substantially increased.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Deployment
- Web & Cloud-Based
- On-premise
By Application
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Environmental Testing
- Forensic Testing
- Food Industry
By Type
- Integrated
- Standalone
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)
- Bruker Corporation
- Waters Corporation
- DataApex
- Gilson, Inc.
- KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH
- Restek Corporation
- SCION Instruments (the Techcomp group)
