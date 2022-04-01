Global G Suite Business Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "G Suite Business Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Administration Software, ERP Software, Finance Software, HR Software, and Others) and End User (Individual and Enterprise)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global G suite business software market is expected to grow from US$ 2,224.76 million in 2021 to US$ 3,903.72 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2028.

G suite provides professional services with productivity tools to stay connected and organized to meet the clients' needs. The G suite business software helps service professionals protect sensitive client information by using Google Drive, Google+, and Google sites while sharing the data, and data security on mobile devices can be assured with mobile device management & encryption. Furthermore, Google Docs and Google Slides enable professionals to collaborate with partners and clients remotely.

The addition of third-party G suite business software and tools allows the team to work quickly, avoiding the hassles of version control or edit locking. For instance, the business software Calendly provides customized integration with Google Calendar. The integration provides additional functionality to the suite and assists appointment and scheduling-based processes in professional service businesses. The businesses can easily capture insights and opinions from employees and clients by using online Google Forms.

For example, Hypatia Create by Hypatia Systems Inc. provides an easy way to create math equations in Google Docs, Slides, and Forms. Similarly, the Timer + Proctor tool by Autoprocter is a handy tool for various modes of e-learning and online classrooms. Thus, the implementation of G suite business software by numerous professional service providers boost its demand.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on G Suite Business Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting many businesses globally. The continuous growth in the virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods by announcing travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns. The lockdown imposition led to the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty, stress, and emotional disruption worldwide. Businesses and organizations struggled to provide their stakeholders with the appropriate resources to overcome the crisis. Therefore, during an emergency, effective communication is essential. An unprecedented growth was witnessed in the use of Google Meet, a video conferencing product, as businesses relied on connecting an at-home workforce to sustain productivity. Meet's day-over-day growth topped 60% in March 2021, and its daily usage is now more than 25 times what it was in January 2020. Despite this growth, the demand remained well within the network's capabilities. Google LLC has made the advanced capabilities of Google Meet free to all G suite users worldwide because they realize how important it is to keep colleagues connected and engaged for business continuity.

Many people are looking forward to improving their skills and gaining knowledge from home as they shift to remote employment and learning environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist, the Google Cloud learning tools, such as a vast catalog of training courses, hands-on labs on Qwiklabs, and interactive Cloud OnAir webinars, are available for free. Anyone can obtain cloud experience through hands-on labs and learn how to prototype an app, construct prediction models, and more remotely. Teams can also improve their skills by taking Pluralsight and Coursera on-demand courses.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global G suite business software market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global G suite business software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Application of Third-Party Services in G-Suite Business Software

Implementation by Numerous Professional Service Providers

Restraints

Availability of Economical Alternatives

Opportunities

Adoption of Remote Work in Tech Companies

Rising Number of Tech Startups Worldwide

Future Trends

Immersive Experience for Users and Addition of Functionalities

Companies Mentioned

GROOVE

MAILTRACK.IO

Calendly

NetHunt Inc.

Mixmax

Salesforce.com, inc.

Rewardly, Inc

Zendesk

Expensify, Inc.

Freshworks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11c6x5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005170/en/