Global Consumer Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market: A $15.2 Billion Market in 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global consumer demand for power lawn and garden equipment is projected to increase 2.1% per year to $15.2 billion in 2025. While rising consumer spending and single-family housing construction will provide sales opportunities, suppliers will be challenged to build on an elevated pandemic-era market.

Pandemic-Related Boom in DIY Drives Sales

An increase in time spent at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred increased participation in DIY activities - including lawn and garden care - beginning in spring 2020. As a result, sales of power lawn and garden equipment to consumers were at elevated sales levels in 2020 and 2021. This trend was particularly noticeable in the US, which is by far the largest market for these products worldwide.

While short-term societal shifts have been a boon to the consumer power lawn and garden equipment industry during the pandemic, it remains to be seen how much of these gains can be retained. It is expected that sales growth will slow through 2025 as:

Some consumers who increased their participation in DIY activities during the pandemic shift back to relying on landscaping services.

Those who continue to DIY their yard care may have already purchased the equipment they need and will not need to repair or replace in the short term.

However, many pandemic-era trends - particularly the expansion of remote work - may prove to be permanent to an extent, potentially allowing sustained higher sales.

Robotic Mowers Offer Opportunities Outside of DIY

Robotic lawn mowers are already popular in Western Europe and are expected to become even more prevalent throughout that region in the 2020s. These products have not yet caught on in the US and hold opportunities for significant growth, although the particularly strong DIY lawn care culture and high average yard sizes in that country makes it uncertain whether they will be able to achieve market penetration similar to that in Europe.

Robotic lawn mowers could also be an important tool for lawn and garden equipment suppliers to generate sales outside of the US and Western Europe. In many lower income countries, demand is suppressed by lack of interest in DIY lawn care, and this cultural factor poses a restraint on sales gains even as countries like India achieve rapid economic growth. Robotic mowers hold the potential to not only take market share from commercial landscaping services, but to serve as a bridge to greater consumer interest in lawn care products.

Battery-Powered Equipment Holds Best Prospects

Rising penetration of battery-powered consumer lawn and garden equipment has been one of the most important trends of the 21st century and will remain a major factor throughout the 2020s. Battery power will continue to increase its market share in handheld products like string trimmers, while a newer trend is the use of this technology in larger products like riding mowers. As the technology improves, it is expected that battery-powered consumer lawn mowers will become an increasingly significant share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Study Scope

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Factors Impacting Lawn & Garden Equipment Demand

Legal & Regulatory Issues

Emissions

Noise Pollution

Product Safety

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Electrification & Renewable Energy

Technology & Innovation

Batteries

Automation/Robotics

Smart Technology

Ergonomics

4. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Regional Trends

Demand by Region

Largest Country Markets

Fastest Growing Country Markets

Demand by Power Source

Engine-Driven Lawn & Garden Equipment

Battery-Powered Lawn & Garden Equipment

Corded Electric Lawn & Garden Equipment

Market Share & Leading Producers

5. Product Trends

Demand by Product

Lawn Mowers

Trimmer/Edgers

Chainsaws

Other Consumer Lawn & Garden Equipment

Parts & Attachments

6. North America

North America: Market Size & Historical Trends

North America: Demand by Product

North America: Demand by Power Source

7. Central & South America

Central & South America: Market Size & Historical Trends

Central & South America: Demand by Product

Central & South America: Demand by Power Source

8. Western Europe

Western Europe: Market Size & Historical Trends

Western Europe: Demand by Product

Western Europe: Demand by Power Source

9. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Market Size & Historical Trends

Eastern Europe: Demand by Product

Eastern Europe: Demand by Power Source

10. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Market Size & Historical Trends

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Product

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Power Source

11. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Market Size & Historical Trends

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Product

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Power Source

