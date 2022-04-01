Global Consumer Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market: A $15.2 Billion Market in 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Consumer Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global consumer demand for power lawn and garden equipment is projected to increase 2.1% per year to $15.2 billion in 2025. While rising consumer spending and single-family housing construction will provide sales opportunities, suppliers will be challenged to build on an elevated pandemic-era market.
Pandemic-Related Boom in DIY Drives Sales
An increase in time spent at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred increased participation in DIY activities - including lawn and garden care - beginning in spring 2020. As a result, sales of power lawn and garden equipment to consumers were at elevated sales levels in 2020 and 2021. This trend was particularly noticeable in the US, which is by far the largest market for these products worldwide.
While short-term societal shifts have been a boon to the consumer power lawn and garden equipment industry during the pandemic, it remains to be seen how much of these gains can be retained. It is expected that sales growth will slow through 2025 as:
- Some consumers who increased their participation in DIY activities during the pandemic shift back to relying on landscaping services.
- Those who continue to DIY their yard care may have already purchased the equipment they need and will not need to repair or replace in the short term.
However, many pandemic-era trends - particularly the expansion of remote work - may prove to be permanent to an extent, potentially allowing sustained higher sales.
Robotic Mowers Offer Opportunities Outside of DIY
Robotic lawn mowers are already popular in Western Europe and are expected to become even more prevalent throughout that region in the 2020s. These products have not yet caught on in the US and hold opportunities for significant growth, although the particularly strong DIY lawn care culture and high average yard sizes in that country makes it uncertain whether they will be able to achieve market penetration similar to that in Europe.
Robotic lawn mowers could also be an important tool for lawn and garden equipment suppliers to generate sales outside of the US and Western Europe. In many lower income countries, demand is suppressed by lack of interest in DIY lawn care, and this cultural factor poses a restraint on sales gains even as countries like India achieve rapid economic growth. Robotic mowers hold the potential to not only take market share from commercial landscaping services, but to serve as a bridge to greater consumer interest in lawn care products.
Battery-Powered Equipment Holds Best Prospects
Rising penetration of battery-powered consumer lawn and garden equipment has been one of the most important trends of the 21st century and will remain a major factor throughout the 2020s. Battery power will continue to increase its market share in handheld products like string trimmers, while a newer trend is the use of this technology in larger products like riding mowers. As the technology improves, it is expected that battery-powered consumer lawn mowers will become an increasingly significant share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Study Scope
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Factors Impacting Lawn & Garden Equipment Demand
- Legal & Regulatory Issues
- Emissions
- Noise Pollution
- Product Safety
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Electrification & Renewable Energy
- Technology & Innovation
- Batteries
- Automation/Robotics
- Smart Technology
- Ergonomics
4. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Region
- Largest Country Markets
- Fastest Growing Country Markets
- Demand by Power Source
- Engine-Driven Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Battery-Powered Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Corded Electric Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Market Share & Leading Producers
5. Product Trends
- Demand by Product
- Lawn Mowers
- Trimmer/Edgers
- Chainsaws
- Other Consumer Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Parts & Attachments
6. North America
- North America: Market Size & Historical Trends
- North America: Demand by Product
- North America: Demand by Power Source
7. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Market Size & Historical Trends
- Central & South America: Demand by Product
- Central & South America: Demand by Power Source
8. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Market Size & Historical Trends
- Western Europe: Demand by Product
- Western Europe: Demand by Power Source
9. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Market Size & Historical Trends
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Product
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Power Source
10. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Market Size & Historical Trends
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Product
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Power Source
11. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Market Size & Historical Trends
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Product
-
Africa/Mideast: Demand by Power Source
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv16y1
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.