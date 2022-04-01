Ireland Data Centre Landscape - Report: New Third-Party Data Centre Space Forecast to Grow by Around 13,000 M2 Per Annum Between 2022 to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ireland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covers the Irish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:
- The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
- Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026
- Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
- Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026
- The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook
About the Irish Data Centre Market
There are just under thirty third-party Data Centres in Ireland. New third-party Irish Data Centre space is forecast to grow by around 13,000 m2 per annum over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026.
Ireland (Dublin) has also seen the development of dedicated hyperscale Data Centres by CSPs and digital content providers and has become established as a key European hub. Data Centre Revenues are forecast to grow by almost 52 percent over the next four-year period with Irish Public Cloud revenues seeing an even larger percentage growth - 70 percent - over the coming four years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology
- Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date
- Data Centre Development in Ireland
- Summary Box - Irish Data Centre Landscape Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland
- Key Irish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Irish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Data Centre Power - in Euro per kWH
- Key Irish Data Centre Clusters
- Irish Data Centre Pricing - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Irish Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- The Key Trends in the Ireland Data Centre Market
- Irish Data Centre Outlook
List of Figures
Figure 1 - A simplified map of Ireland
Figure 2 - A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland
Figure 3 - A picture showing the EdgeConneX Data Centre campus facility in Dublin
Figure 4 - A map showing the location of the Equinix Data Centres in Dublin
Figure 5 - A simplified map showing the locations of key Dublin Data Centre facilities including the Echelon DUB10 facility
Figure 6 - A map showing the location of the Equinix Data Centres in Dublin
Figure 7 - A pie chart showing the market shares of key Irish Data Centre Providers by Data Centre raised floor space - as of the beginning of 2022 in percent
Figure 8 - A chart showing the forecast Irish Data Centre raised floor space from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 in m2
Figure 9 - A chart showing the forecast Irish Data Centre DCCP in MW from the beginning of 2020 to the beginning of 2026 in MW
Figure 10 - A table & chart showing the average Data Centre rack space, m2 & kW rentals - in Euro per month (2022 to 2026)
Figure 11 - A chart showing forecast Irish Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
Figure 12 - A table showing the key dedicated Dublin area Data Centre facilities
Figure 13 - A chart showing forecast Irish Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
Companies Mentioned
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l3igd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005901/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
