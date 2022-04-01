Janus Henderson to Report First Quarter 2022 Results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) will announce its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday 4 May 2022 at 4am EDT, 9am BST, 6pm AEST. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8am EDT, 1pm BST, 10pm AEST.
Those wishing to participate in the conference call should call the applicable number below and reference the Janus Henderson Results Briefing (Conference ID: 823583):
|
From:
|
|
United Kingdom
|
0808 189 6484 (toll free)
|
United States
|
844 200 6205 (toll free)
|
Australia
|
02 7908 3093 (this is not toll free)
|
All other countries
|
+1 929 526 1599 (this is not toll free)
To eliminate wait times, conference call participants may pre-register at https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10450/janus-henderson-first-quarter-2022-results-briefing/. After registering, a confirmation with access details will be sent via email.
Access to the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (ir.janushenderson.com); a webcast replay will be available following the call.
About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.
At 31 December 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$432 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005008/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.