The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ERIC, AI and ABBV

Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC

Investors Affected : April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in C3ai, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

Investors Affected : April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AbbVie Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

