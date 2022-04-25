SWARM, Florida's Largest 360 Experiential, Live Event Agency, Along with Us Weekly, the World-Renowned Media Giant, Partner to Present Racing Fan Fest 2022 in Miami

Premiere of The Red Bull Fan Zone

Official Formula 1 Merch Store

Performances by World Class DJs, Including a Performance by Alesso on May 8th

An Unforgettable Nightclub Take Over with Nebula

A Game Changing Partnership with E11EVEN Vodka

Cutting-Edge VR Racing Simulators Presented by AT&T

A Kid-Approved Collaboration Presented by Gryph & Ivy Rose

Unprecedented Culinary Concepts and so Much More

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / SWARM is partnering with Us Weekly, the world-renowned media giant based in New York City, to present Racing Fan Fest 2022 in Miami. The entertainment magazine will focus on bringing the most exclusive racing content to its massive audience, taking place from Thursday, May 5th to Sunday May 8th (12pm to 3am). Us Weekly largely focuses on the latest celebrity news, photos and entertainment and will be representing Racing Fan Fest with SWARM during Miami's largest and most premier race-week event to date.

The event, located at 2250 NW Second Avenue in Wynwood, will be host to 5-time world champion team Oracle Red Bull racing, as well as Scuderia AlphaTauri. Inside Racing Fan Fest, fans can expect to experience cutting-edge entertainment and culinary concepts, including The Red Bull Fan Zone, Official Formula 1 Merch Store, international performances by world class DJs, an unforgettable nightclub take over with Nebula and so much more, such as a game changing partnership with E1lEVEN Vodka, AT+T VR Racing Simulators Activation and The Kid Zone.

Unveiling The Red Bull Fan Zone:

The Red Bull Fan Zone will feature 5-time world champion team Oracle Red Bull Racing and team Scuderia AlphaTauri. Inside the Red Bull Fan Zone you will find an official merch store featuring hats, shirts, polos and all of the latest racing lifestyle gear. There will be race-car photo-ops with actual F1 cars, the Red Bull pit stop challenge where you can test your speed to see if you would make it as an F1 crew member and a destination to watch all the track action on race day. This interactive fan zone is perfect for all ages and will provide entertainment all weekend long for the entire family. Whether you like to shop, play, learn about the teams or watch the race on a massive LED installation, the Red Bull Fan Zone is a must visit pit stop on your race weekend itinerary.

Premiering The Official Formula 1 Merch Store:

The Official Formula 1 Merch Store is the perfect destination to pick up the latest official Formula 1 lifestyle gear merchandise during race week. This one-stop shop for all high-octane F1 gear specializes in distributing the latest and greatest F1 and Grand Prix merchandise. Here, fans can expect to see an unrivaled range of authentic and licensed teamwear, caps, fan apparel and accessories. The store will also carry the 2021 Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen merchandise and memorabilia, as well. Everything an F1 enthusiast might need to support their favorite teams and drivers across the thrilling Formula 1 Grand Prix season will be at their fingertips at Racing Fan Fest.

Racing Fan Fest Live Presents International Performances by World Class DJs:

The event features a custom built entertainment forum that will feature world class acts, including internationally acclaimed DJ Alesso, who will be closing the 4 day event out with a performance for thousands of racing and music fans.

An Unforgettable Nightclub Take Over with Nebula:

Manhattan's newest famed nightclub, Nebula, will be curating thedeck inside the Wynwood Marketplace for a pop-up takeover. Nebula is an 11,000 square-foot multi-level club located in New York City. Nebula was originally created by New York nightlife fixture Richie Romero, a former partner at Butter Group and the force behind 1OAK and Up&Down, along with Yang Gao, the co-founder of MIXX Lifestyle Group. Musical programming will be curated by TCE Presents founder, Rob Toma. The event will feature local DJs as well as internationally known acts, such as the BASSJACKERS.

SWARM's Game Changing Partnership with E11EVEN Vodka:

SWARM and E11EVEN Vodka are teaming up to offer the most memorable weekend yet. The ultra-premium craft vodka brand was created in 2020 after they formulated the perfect recipe and created the most exceptional vodka ever tasted. It's brought to you by visionary Nikki Simkins, who purchased the intellectual property of E11EVEN Miami, the most iconic nightlife brand in the world. The remarkable entertainment experiences at E11EVEN have established the brand as a Miami lifestyle staple. The partnership between E11EVEN Vodka and Racing Fan Fest will showcase the experience of the two brands together in the most epic, hot spot party Miami has ever seen.

The AT&T VR Racing Simulators Must Try Activation:

The VR Racing Simulators are a must try for fans to experience. Guests will feel like they are racing in the Grand Prix in this fully immersive simulator setup. Racing Fan Fest will be host to 6 VR Simulators for racing fans to enjoy inside two areas. These areas include the AT&T VR Racing Simulator inside the AT&T zone and The Racing Simulator Stage. Here, fans can expect to experience a professional driver's seat, eye-popping and cutting-edge visuals and a wheel that completes the professional driving experience. Fans will sit in the driver's seat with a VR headset and have the opportunity to race alongside friends and family in a Formula 1 race. So, put the pedal to the metal, grab the wheel and test your skill to see who the best driver in your crew is!

A Wildly Fun and Kid-Approved Collaboration:

Native to Florida but distributed globally, Gryph & Ivy Rose, whose partner is model and actress, Karolina Kurkova, will be curating The Kid Zone. If you are a parent and you are bringing your children to Racing Fan Fest, this is the destination for you. Excitement awaits around every turn in The Kids Zone. A tire swing, bungee trampoline, race maze and a pedal cart race track are just some of the kid friendly activities in store. There are also activities that adults can enjoy with their kids, as well, including rock climbing, race car photo ops, an arcade area and so much more. The opportunities for fun are everywhere at Racing Fan Fest, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the entire family all weekend long.

Showcasing Unprecedented Culinary Concepts:

Outside of entertainment, Racing Fan Fest has you covered if you are looking for both taste and variety in food and beverage options. The staples of the Wynwood Marketplace will be there in full effect as The Pink Paloma will be serving up tacos, quesadillas and its signature Milagro Tequila drinks, in addition to Crown Royal Whisky cocktails, all weekend long. The newly established Disco Pizza will also be serving up some of the best tasting pies you have ever experienced. Santo Vino will be serving your choices of wine by the glass or bottle and you can always count on thedeck to come through with their full bar for whatever your favorite specialty drink is. Guests can also visit Racing Fan Fest's F&B Village for a smorgasbord of culinary options to satisfy every appetite!

IGK Color Bar, A Playful Installation:

IGK, known for its international hair influence, celebrity loyalists, and a cult following of salon clients in New York, L.A., and Miami, will showcase their newly launched hair color line with a playful installation.

About SWARM

SWARM, a full-service event agency headquartered in Miami, delivers events, experiences and ideas that connect brands to people. From securing the event locations, to food and beverage concessions, to building out experiences for audiences to connect to, SWARM is a turnkey solution for it all. For three consecutive years, Swarm has ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc Magazine, No. 5 for Top Miami Companies, No. 11 for Top Florida Companies and No. 11 in their list of Top Advertising & Marketing Companies in America.

