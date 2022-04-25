Cloud DX to Present at ONE2ONE Investors Forum

Cloud DX selected as a leading growth company and investment opportunity for the Proactive event

Cloud DX chosen as 1 of 5 presenting investment opportunities

An exclusive opportunity for attendees to meet the team and hear strategies for growth

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Cloud DX CDXCDXFF, a leading Virtual Care platform, will present at the ONE2ONE Investors Forum, hosted by Proactive Events. One of the five selected companies, the event showcases the ‘best investment opportunities' as selected by Proactive . Attendees can listen to Cloud DX's management discuss the company's story, management, and strategies for the coming year.

Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder at Cloud DX, states "Investors, new and experienced alike, can learn about cutting-edge companies and investment opportunities like Cloud DX at this virtual Investor Forum. As a leader in the Virtual Care space, Cloud DX is quickly expanding; Our innovative solutions have solved some of the industry's stickiest challenges, a reason both physicians and patients love us. This exclusive event offers the chance to engage directly with our management team. Take the chance to get in on the ground floor of a Virtual Care company that is here to stay - register for the ONE2ONE event today."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life

