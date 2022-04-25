The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AFRM, IBM and LILM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

Investors Affected : February 12, 2021 - February 10, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Affirm Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Investors Affected : April 4, 2017 - October 20, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in International Business Machines Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.

Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. LILM

Investors Affected : March 30, 2021 - March 14, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Lilium NV f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

