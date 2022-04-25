JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovation in Dermatology Spotlight Event Featuring Novan, Inc.

- Live video webcast event with members of Novan, Inc. management on Tuesday, April 26th at 2:00 PM ET -
FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovation in Dermatology Spotlight Featuring Novan, Inc. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. Access the event here.
Novan, Inc. is a specialty dermatology company focused on researching, developing and marketing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Novan recently announced its acquisition of EPI Health, a growing specialty dermatology company that has launched and markets innovative prescription therapies to dermatologists to improve the quality of life of patients. As a result, Novan now has a well-established product portfolio that addresses patient needs across psoriasis, rosacea, dermatosis and acne.
For the event, Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan will be joined by John A. Donofrio, Novan's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The event will spotlight Novan's newly acquired portfolio of commercial medical dermatology products and its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, which has the potential to generate new, innovative treatments for multiple dermatological indications.
A live video webcast of the Spotlight event will be available on www.virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.
About JTC Team
JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com
SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/698615/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Innovation-in-Dermatology-Spotlight-Event-Featuring-Novan-Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.