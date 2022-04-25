JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovation in Dermatology Spotlight Event Featuring Novan, Inc.

- Live video webcast event with members of Novan, Inc. management on Tuesday, April 26th at 2:00 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovation in Dermatology Spotlight Featuring Novan, Inc. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

Novan, Inc. is a specialty dermatology company focused on researching, developing and marketing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Novan recently announced its acquisition of EPI Health, a growing specialty dermatology company that has launched and markets innovative prescription therapies to dermatologists to improve the quality of life of patients. As a result, Novan now has a well-established product portfolio that addresses patient needs across psoriasis, rosacea, dermatosis and acne.

For the event, Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan will be joined by John A. Donofrio, Novan's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The event will spotlight Novan's newly acquired portfolio of commercial medical dermatology products and its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, which has the potential to generate new, innovative treatments for multiple dermatological indications.

A live video webcast of the Spotlight event will be available on www.virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

