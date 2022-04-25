The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TASK, CRNC and CELH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Taskus, Inc. TASK

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

During the class period, Taskus, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in TASK: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26309&from=1

Cerence Inc. CRNC

Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Cerence Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CRNC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26309&from=1

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH

Class Period: August 12, 2021 - March 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

During the class period, Celsius Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CELH: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26309&from=1

