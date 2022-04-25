Indicio Secures $3.5 Million in Oversubscribed Seed Round

Indicio Will Scale the Adoption of Trusted Digital Ecosystems for Verified Data With the Support of Hard Yaka, Angel Investors



SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Indicio , the market leader in developing Trusted Digital Ecosystems to verify and exchange high-value information, announced today that it has raised $3.5 million in a fundraising round led by Hard Yaka. The company has quickly emerged as a market leader in developing decentralized technology to verify data through creating Trusted Digital Ecosystems. Indicio will use the funds to scale market adoption across industry verticals with a continued focus on finance, healthcare, and travel.

Investors include 37 Angels, Alliance of Angels, Angel Investment Trust, Anthony and Marilyn Henn Trust, Baptiste Cota, Breakaway Partners OU, Dingman Center Angels, Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. LQID LQAVF(FRA:4T51), Roy Avondet, SWAN Venture Fund, SWAN Venture Group, Tawfique Hamid, and NuFund Venture Group fma Tech Coast Angels - San Diego.

Founded in 2020, Indicio provides companies with the software and infrastructure to issue, share, and verify data through an ecosystem of encrypted digital credentials. These verifiable digital credentials allow companies to confirm the origin and authenticity of any kind of data repeatedly and efficiently without the expense or risk of direct integrations.

Creating a marketplace for an emerging technology

Indicio was launched by a team with extensive leadership experience in decentralized identity technology who saw the need for a complete, hosted offering to drive market adoption. To do this, Indicio has driven the development of the open-source codebase needed for implementation, created the missing critical infrastructure for enterprise-grade deployments, and collaborated with leading global enterprises to build the software needed for ecosystem-level solutions in the financial, health, and travel sectors.

"There has been much excitement around this technology's ability to solve so many privacy and security problems," said Heather Dahl, CEO. "But, we needed to jumpstart it-to remove blockers and get usable solutions into the hands of enterprises so that they could start building products and services. And we did that. We nurtured an Indicio community of forward-thinking companies around the technology. Now we get to the exciting part-to scale, to solve more complex use cases, to create new, market-catalyzing features and products, and to provide the tools, training, and support to nurture and sustain a rapidly growing movement around trusted data and verifiable digital interaction."

A global network for creating Trusted Digital Ecosystems

"We created the framework of a Trusted Digital Ecosystem to show how you combine and use decentralized identifiers, software agents, verifiable credentials, and the powerful communication protocols and infrastructure that brings them together to verify data without having to check in with the source of data," said Ken Ebert, CTO. "This framework and the use cases we have developed provide the ‘aha!' moment for our customers. They see how the technology works-and they see how it can create actionable data that delivers immediate value."

With a strong customer base and a track record of innovation and execution, Indicio set out to raise this seed round to develop its road map while advancing its open-source code contributions to multiple Hyperledger Foundation projects. Because the company has exceeded its initial goal, it will accelerate the delivery of new code, features, and solutions, and deepen its engagement with machine identity, the metaverse, and the spatial web.

"Indicio is proving there is value to building trust into online, digital communications," said Greg Kidd, CEO of GlobaliD and founder of investment firm Hard Yaka. "Indicio's enterprise-grade network is a core part of GlobaliD's vision for giving individuals ownership of their digital identity in a privacy-preserving way. By providing products to easily adopt verifiable credentials into a variety of markets and workflows, Indicio is helping transform the future of digital trust for business."

"Indicio has quickly become a driving force in using new technologies to verify data and in creating a market for trusted digital ecosystems around those technologies," said Mark Taylor of Alliance of Angels. "Indicio has a vision for a better way to interact that affects every kind of business and social digital interaction. But more importantly, it has shown the tenacity to make this vision a reality, by building powerful solutions that turn its customers into evangelists for the technology. We're seeing a cycle of business and technical innovation-and we're excited."

Go to Indicio.tech to learn more about Indicio and the power of trusted digital ecosystems.

About Indicio

Indicio is the market leader in developing Trusted Digital Ecosystems, providing companies with the software and infrastructure needed to authenticate and exchange high-value information and develop trusted, secure relationships. Specializing in financial, healthcare, and travel markets, Indicio's global decentralized network, field-leading software, and information management products enable customers all over the world to issue, hold, and verify data through encrypted digital credentials. These verifiable digital credentials allow companies to confirm data authenticity repeatedly and efficiently from its source without the expense or risk of direct integrations. Indicio's Trusted Digital Ecosystems simplify data compliance through privacy-by-design architecture, boost bottom-line profit and mitigate costly risks. Companies can build new business models around trusted data and relationships and enhance their reputation for information privacy and zero-trust security with Indicio.

