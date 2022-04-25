The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GATO, RIVN and FB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

The GATO lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Gatos Silver, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in GATO: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26287&from=1

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021 and/or between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022

Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

Learn about your recoverable losses in RIVN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26287&from=1

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB

Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022

Meta Platforms, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Learn about your recoverable losses in FB: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26287&from=1

