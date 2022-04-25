TRxADE HEALTH, INC. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. MEDS, is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for first quarter 2022, after market close on May 9, 2022. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss TRxADE HEALTH's first quarter 2022 financial results. The call will conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:
Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Conference ID: 13728738
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541816&tp_key=cbf4963985
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
A playback of the call will be available through June 9, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13728738. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.
About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.
TRxADE HEALTH MEDS is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 13,475+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.
Investor Relations:
IR@trxade.com
Investors.trxadegroup.com
