ORHub Acquires PUR Biologics, Entering the Global Medical Device Market

"PUR's technologies will bring new solutions for pain elimination and osteoarthritis."

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. ORHB announced today it has purchased 100% of the equity interest and assets of PUR Biologics, LLC.

ORHub will enter the global medical device market, expected to reach $445.1 billion by 2026. With top categories in the USA including Hip, Knee, & Spine, reaching $75 billion, ORHub will utilize PUR's proprietary technologies to regenerate cartilage, mitigate pain, and address the biological causes of degenerative disc disease and osteoarthritis of joints.

"We plan to offer improved treatments for age-related joint pain and the degeneration of cartilage in orthopedic indications. Technologies like PUR's can enable new ways to address the underlying cause of undesired inflammation and pain signals, while igniting our body's natural healing capabilities," shared CJ Wiggins - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEO for ORHub. "We are excited about this acquisition and the opportunity to advance autologous cell and cellular derived therapeutics for osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease."

"PUR Biologics has cultivated innovative technologies, in addition to our full line of bone regeneration products currently on the market. We have identified and secured intellectual property that will finally address major gaps in medical treatment. ORHub is the ideal acquisition partner, with both the necessary science and business structure to take our technologies to the global market," explained Ryan Fernan, former CEO of PUR Biologics.

With this addition to ORHub, plans are being made to update the corporate branding and ticker symbol to encompass its Digital Technology and Regenerative Therapeutic division as it continues its preparations for an audit and up- listing.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. ORHB is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), creating Intelligent Automation and connected mobility solutions to help revolutionize healthcare for a more sustainable and connected future. ORHub's solutions create intelligent data, activate new and improved methods of managing multi-vendor transaction details, and digitize payments, all of which improve the necessary and undervalued business relationship between hospital customers and supporting medical device and biotech vendors. These solutions are believed to form a valuable foundation for potential new uses of AI, future of quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized implant and other patient centered information and accessibility.

