Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of 2021 Full Year Results

Notice of 2021 Full Year Results and Investor Presentation
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining ARBARBK, announces that the Company's 2021 full year results will be released after the close of trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.
Argo will host a conference call to discuss its results at 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT on Thursday, 28 April 2022. The conference call is open to all existing and potential shareholders, and the live webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted via the Investor Meet Company dashboard before the meeting or during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor
Investors already following Argo Blockchain on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.
For further information please contact:
Argo Blockchain
Peter Wall
via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334
finnCap Ltd
Corporate Finance
+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities
Joint Corporate Broker
+44 207 186 9030
OTC Markets
|Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com
+44 204 526 4581
Tancredi Intelligent Communication
Emma Valgimigli
+44 7727 180 873
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/698585/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-2021-Full-Year-Results
