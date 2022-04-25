Linde to Increase Helium Supply in the U.S.

WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Linde LINLIN today announced it has signed a new long-term helium off-take agreement to recover the helium contained in Freeport LNG's production site in Texas. Linde will also construct a new helium processing plant in Freeport to purify and liquify the recovered helium, securing an additional source of liquid helium in the U.S.

The helium will be supplied to Linde's customers across various end markets including aerospace, electronics, healthcare and manufacturing, which continue to demonstrate strong demand both in the U.S. and abroad. The project is on track to start up in 2024 and provide nearly 200 million cubic feet of helium into Linde's supply portfolio.

"Through a unique application of Linde's proven technology, we are able to efficiently capture helium from Freeport's LNG plant," said Odessa Mann, General Manager Helium & Rare Gas, Linde. "Working with Freeport, Linde will be securing a new helium source in the U.S. to help meet growing demand."

"By working with Linde, we have the opportunity to complement our LNG operations and strengthen the domestic supply of helium," said Aaron Neus, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Freeport LNG.

