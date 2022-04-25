Condor Capital Wealth Management's Ken Schapiro Named in Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Ken Schapiro has been named in the 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. He is ranked #11 among high-net-worth investment advisors in north New Jersey. This placement marks the third consecutive year he has placed in this prestigious list.
Advisors for this list are selected after extensive research and interviewing as part of SHOOK Research's careful methodology. They are evaluated through both quantitative and qualitative metrics, including but not limited to: weightings from revenue, client retention rates, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and whether they exhibit best practices when working with clients.
For a link to the full rankings, please click here.
About Condor Capital Wealth Management
Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 25 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. For more information on Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.
SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management
https://www.accesswire.com/698544/Condor-Capital-Wealth-Managements-Ken-Schapiro-Named-in-Forbes-2022-Best-In-State-Wealth-Advisors-List
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.