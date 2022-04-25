Boatim Launches iOS App for its ¨Better Boating¨ Crowdsourcing App

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. BTIM is pleased to announce that its Find & Share Destinations iOS app is now available in the iOS app store listed as ¨Better Boating¨. The app helps boaters find, share, and save their destinations with the boating community. With this launch, the innovative software company continues to supply digital tools in the leisure boating industry and provide individuals with their own personal, digital boating concierge.
The new app enables boaters to explore new places and boating activities and helps them find the best restaurants and beach clubs. Also, boaters can discover nearby maintenance yards, support services, and retailers too.
Through the app, boaters can map their favorite boating spots, add information to them, and track their time on the water. This additional feature is in the works and coming soon.
Committed to enhancing the boating experience of boater enthusiasts worldwide, with the Better Boating app launch, Boatim gets one step closer to becoming the definitive directory and international marketplace for the recreational boating industry.
About Boatim Inc.
Boatim Inc. BTIM is the leading provider of consumer driven digital products and services for the recreational boating industry, and home of the world's most intuitive online boat buying marketplace. Boatim operates a global online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users, as well as a SaaS for professional boat sellers.
Boatim Inc
7950 NW 53rd Street, Suite 337
Miami, Fl 33166
United States
To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on January 3, 2022, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug 31, 2021. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is April 25, 2022, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
Boatim® is registered trademark of Boatim, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.
SOURCE: Boatim, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/698604/Boatim-Launches-iOS-App-for-its-Better-Boating-Crowdsourcing-App
