iZafe Group invites shareholders and other stakeholders to a Q&A session in connection with the publication of the first quarter report

iZafe Group AB (publ) - announces that in connection with the interim report for the first quarter of 2022, which will be published at 08:30 CET on April 29, 2022, shareholders, media, and other stakeholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions to the company.

The questions will be answered by CEO Anders Segerström and published on iZafe Group's investor page on May 9, 2022, under the heading financial reports, investor questions.

Please send your questions to ir@izafegroup.com before 10:00 CET (10 a.m.) on May 4, 2022.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



