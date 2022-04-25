Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Publication of Inaugural Sustainability Report

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc ATYMAYM is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("2021 Sustainability Report").

The 2021 Sustainability Report represents a key component of the Company's ongoing commitment to enhancing its disclosure and reporting. The report was prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards ("GRI Standards") with the assistance of independent sustainability consultancy ERM International Group Ltd. and was audited by EY. The Company will publish its sustainability reports on an annual basis going forward.

2021 Sustainability Report Highlights

Corporate Governance 57% Independent Directors and 85.7% Non-Executive Directors Zero incidents of corruption and zero Code of Conduct violations

People Total workforce or 503 employees out of which 83.62% are permanent 16.90% female employees and 29.41% female share of management positions 6.35% turnover rate and 7.27% absenteeism rate

Safe Operation Zero project safety incidents and zero fatalities 6.09 lost-time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") for own employees

Environment and Climate Change 0.42 tonnes CO 2 equivalent per tonne of concentrate (Scope 1, 2 and 3) 87% of non-mining waste diverted from disposal 77% annual recycled water as share of total consumption 0.41m 3 external water consumption per tonne of ore processed 0 penalties received for non-compliance with environmental regulations

Society 68.3% local employees and 92% of invoices from local suppliers €2.7 million invested in heritage conservation €0.9 million dedicated to social activities through Atalaya Riotinto Foundation

Innovation and Technology €3.3 million invested in geological and mining research



Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to publish our inaugural sustainability report. For the many stakeholders that have visited our operations at Proyecto Riotinto, it would have been apparent that world class sustainability practices have long been core to Atalaya's operating philosophy. This report helps to formalise our longstanding efforts and represents a key step forward in our corporate disclosure."

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

