Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Tellurian To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tellurian, Inc. ("Tellurian" or the "Company") TELL.

On January 20, 2022, Tellurian's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charif Souki, was sued by Christopher Parker, who invested tens of millions of dollars in the Company. When Parker sought to sell his shares in mid-2019, Souki allegedly induced him to delay selling Tellurian shares by offering to indemnify Parker against any losses through the end of 2020. This agreement was memorialized by text messages. When Parker sought a written agreement extending the term to December 31, 2021 and providing for interest, Souki allegedly agreed to the terms but refused to sign the agreement because Souki omitted the liability in his disclosures to his lenders.

On this news, Tellurians' stock price fell $0.17, or 6%, to close at $2.65 per share on January 21, 2022.

