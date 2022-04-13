Know Your Lemons Breast Self-Exam + Period Tracker App to Help Improve Early Detection for Breast Cancer Nominated for Second Webby Award

Vote Online to Help the Breast Cancer Charity Know Your Lemons Win Internet's Top Honor: vote.webbyawards.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Know Your Lemons Foundation announced today that it has been nominated for Best Health & Fitness App in the Apps and Software Category in the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Dubbed the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet and is fiercely competitive. But this year's surprise nominee is creating a lot of buzz.

"I'm just one person trying to make a difference after losing both of my grandmothers and a close friend to breast cancer. I designed the app after years of developing the best way to communicate the topic to a diverse public," charity founder and designer Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont said. "Our charity's work is funded through grants and individual donations. Now our app is being compared to the caliber that Nike and Apple produce with impressive budgets and talent. This is like the story you hear about developing the next big thing in a garage. This recognition is significant. Our little known app is saving lives and this honor is going to help save even more as the spotlight shines on our innovative work."

Lucie Cockerill in England is one example of the impact the app is having for many. She explained, "Because of this app, I found my lump. It saved my life!"

Kira C. in North Carolina said, "I wish I had the Know Your Lemons app when I found my lump. Even though it turned out to be nothing, I had a hard time finding the answers I needed. The app would have made me more confident in what to do and how to talk to my doctor."

A lump however is not the only sign of breast cancer. The app explains 12 ways it can present and guides users step-by-step with a personalized plan to manage their breast health. It includes a descriptive audio guide to take the guesswork out of conducting self-exams, and a risk assessment quiz that creates a customized screening plan based on personal risk factors. The app cleverly includes a period tracker to provide precise reminders for when to do monthly breast-self exams according to a person's breast cycle and when the ideal time is to book that annual mammogram, which can also be done within the app.

The Know Your Lemons app was brought to life in collaboration with Atomic Jolt, a development agency in Logan, Utah. CEO of Atomic Jolt Joel Duffin said, "The Know Your Lemons app puts powerful tools for early detection in the palm of your hand. It gives women - and men - more control over something we aren't ever truly taught-how to manage our breast health in a confident and engaging way."

"Nominees like the Know Your Lemons Foundation are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,500 entries we received this year."

As a nominee, the Know Your Lemons Foundation is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 21st, Know Your Lemons fans can cast their votes at vote.webby awards.com .

About Know Your Lemons Foundation:

The Know Your Lemons Foundation mission is to improve early detection for breast cancer worldwide through creative and empowering education. As of 2022, they have reached 1.5 billion people online because the #knowyourlemons campaign is something people love to look at and share. They have helped women discover the change on their breast was a potential symptom and helped them feel empowered and more confident to advocate for themselves and get the answers and testing they needed. Visit us at knowyourlemons.org or download the Know Your Lemons Breast Check app, available in Apple and Google Play app stores.

About Atomic Jolt:

Atomic Jolt is an EdTech company that implements technology enhanced solutions that support effective teaching and learning. Atomic Jolt's products including Atomic Search for Canvas are used by leading universities, school districts, and government entities around the world. Atomic Jolt also hosts learning management systems, develops learning content, and creates custom web and mobile learning applications such as the Know Your Lemons app.

About The Webby Awards:

Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

