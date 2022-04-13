CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ERIC, GRAB and VRT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ERIC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-loss-submission-form?prid=25924&wire=1

GRAB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=25924&wire=1

VRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=25924&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC

ERIC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 2, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-loss-submission-form?prid=25924&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB

GRAB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 16, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=25924&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Grab Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially

misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT

VRT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 23, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=25924&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Vertiv Holdings Co made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: