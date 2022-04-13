BrightRock Gold Corp. Announces 500,000,000 Million Common Trading Share Reduction

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. BRGC the purchaser of 100% interest in the Midnight Owl Mine previously known as "The Lithium King Mine" announces a reduction of 500,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. "The return of these shares contributes to a capital structure that supports future growth, and instantly increases shareholder value," said Mac Shahsavar, President of the Company.

The company's total outstanding Common Trading shares after this 500,000,000 share cancellation is 300,098,000 for a total reduction of 62%. As we progress forward as a company we will continue to explore further ways to increase shareholder value.

