The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TASK, CRNC and AFRM

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

Taskus, Inc. TASK

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

According to the complaint, Taskus, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in TASK: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25897&from=1

Cerence Inc. CRNC

Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

Cerence Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CRNC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25897&from=1

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

(i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in AFRM: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/affirm-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25897&from=1

View source version on accesswire.com: