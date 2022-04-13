Caduceus Shares Up Listing, Corporate & Operational Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. CSOC ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to provide its shareholders with an up listing, corporate and operational update.

The Company wishes to announce the following planned corporate actions slated to be completed in the first fiscal quarter of this year (April to June 2022):

Name & ticker Symbol change,

New corporate presentation & investor deck,

New corporate website,

Engagement of capital & up listing advisory firm,

Engagement of PCAOB auditors.

The Company is actively pursuing several corporate actions aligned with its goal to become a fully reporting and subsequently a Nasdaq listed issuer. To that end, the Company has begun the process of rebranding and aligning its corporate identity. Pending regulatory approval, the Company plans to complete name and ticker symbol change in the current quarter ending in June 2022.

Concurrently, Caduceus is working on updating its corporate presentation and investor deck to reflect the recent developments that have taken place both with Caduceus as well as its subsidiary McLovin's.

Lastly, the company plans to engage a capital markets & up listing advisory firm and a PCAOB auditor to assist the Company in auditing and preparing its financials for its planned up listing.

The Company also wishes to share some of the upcoming planned developments of its subsidiary McLovin's Pet Food:

New dog meal products launch,

New eCommerce & membership subscription model launch.

McLovin's will be expanding its product portfolio with the launch of new dog meal products in tandem with the deployment of the eCommerce which is expected be completed during the current quarter. McLovin's will begin offering a membership subscription model alongside its eCommerce platform.

Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Caduceus stated: "The team has expanded in recent months, but we remain as busy. Demand for McLovin's products continues to increase substantially. We are very positive about our outlook for the upcoming year, and we firmly believe we will continue to both create shareholder value and make the lives of pet families better."

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc.

McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. At McLovin's Pet Food, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust. McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial. Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

