Global PoleTrusion Group Corp Announces Final Steps for the Association with TENESCO, Tanznia's Utility Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. GPGC has approached TENESCO in Tanzania and presented their composite utility poles as a solution to their growing requirements for infrastructure. GPGC's product has been accepted as a qualifying product and they are now listed as a qualiBied supplier.
GPGC has also approached the Minister of Energy and the Managing Director of TENESCO to develop a joint venture, where GPGC Africa Limited and TENESCO would build a factory for the supply of distribution poles and transmission towers. This concept has been approved by the Minister's of Bice. GPGC was requested to write a letter proposing this partnership. This letter has been written and delivered. TENESCO with the Ministry will request an in-person meeting to Binalize the business arrangements.
About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.
GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.
To learn more about GPGC, visit www.globalpoletrusiongroup.com.
CONTACT:
info@poletrusion.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains « forward-looking statements », as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.
SOURCE: Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/697190/Global-PoleTrusion-Group-Corp-Announces-Final-Steps-for-the-Association-with-TENESCO-Tanznias-Utility-Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
