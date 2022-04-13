Identillect Technologies Hires Gustavo Olvera to Lead Mexico Sales Team

Ranked #2 for Cyber Attacks in Latin America, Mexico is Positioned as a Lucrative Market for Identillect's Delivery Trust® Blockchain-Based Email Security

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. ID, an industry leader in email security, has hired Gustavo Olvera as Global Relations Manager to lead the Company's expansion into Mexico. Identillect has recognized Mexico as a priority for its global growth, considering it ranks as #2 in Latin America for cyber attacks. The Company's Delivery Trust® secure email system is a unique, hyper-secure solution adopted by hundreds of U.S. based companies.

With Mexico experiencing more than 78,000 cyberattacks every hour, and an average loss of USD $2 million for each successful incursion, the cost to Mexican companies can become astronomical unless they take precautions. Identillect's Delivery Trust® platform integrates seamlessly with all the commonly used email clients, including services such as Gmail and O365, so employees can keep using software they are familiar with, while ensuring AES based end-to-end encrypted email.

"I look forward introducing Identillect to companies throughout Mexico," said Gustavo Olvera, Global Relations Manager for Identillect Technologies. "The country's vulnerability to cyber-crime is both significant and poorly understood, especially among businesspeople. In today's environment, with the millions lost every year, no company can assume it is safe without proper protection."

Olvera joins Identillect with a background in both commercial and governmental experience. Prior to joining Identillect, he spent nearly 10 years working in government in several senior positions, including as Secretary of Finance for the state of Baja California and as an Administrator at Las Palmas medical clinic within the Institute of Security and Social Services for Baja California. He obtained over 10 years' experience working for Four Seasons General Merchandise as Commercial Director for Latin America, responsible for the purchase, distribution, and sales generation for all stores throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America.

"We are very pleased to have Gustavo on board and leading our efforts in Mexico," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "His unique and extensive experience with both international companies and governmental organizations make him a distinct asset to our efforts in expanding Identillect's customer base. As well, his deep ties in the Mexican business community provides Identillect with access to key decision makers for increased business opportunities."

