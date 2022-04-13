MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Acutus Medical, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or "the Company") AFIB for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 18, 2022.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. A material percentage of Acutus's AcQMap systems under evaluation were installed at sites without regard to the healthcare provider's interest or desire in adopting the system. A considerable number of the Company's AcQMap systems were installed in locations where it had no education, training, or support infrastructure available. As a result, the Company was designing a plan to relocate or shut down approximately 20% of the evaluation installations. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Acutus, investors suffered damages.
