Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces All Time Record Sales Month

Technology Company Records 58% Year Over Year Sales Growth with the Best Sales Month in Company History

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") LBUY, a leading cannabis technology company, announced today that its monthly cash sales rose 58% in the month ending March 31st 2022. The increase reflects cash sales booked in the month versus the same month of the previous year.

Leafbuyer's development of new technologies, continued integrations with leading POS companies and organic client growth, account for the year-over-year success.

"We had very strong growth in March and are pleased with the result. We have been in business over eight years and have seen our company sales surge nearly 22% in just the last four months," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "We are booking these results with nearly half the overhead we had 18-months ago. That is a testament, not only to our great team, but to the products and solutions we are providing to our customers. We hope to continue these results for the foreseeable future".

The Company has made significant progress in recent months by developing advanced solutions and bolstering its texting platform. The company expects to release full GAAP quarterly results on or before May 15th.

To learn more about Leafbuyer, visit tech.leafbuyer.com

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons.

CONTACT:

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Vida Almich 720-427-3927

vida@leafbuyertech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

