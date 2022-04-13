SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GATO RIVN AKBA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25894&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Allegations against GATO include that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25894&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021 and/or between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022.

Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/akebia-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25894&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2022

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

Allegations against AKBA include that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

