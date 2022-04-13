Oncology Pharma Completes Feasibility Phase of its Licensed Nanoemulsion Drug Delivery System to Treat Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. ONPH Oncology Pharma ("The Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial feasibility phase of its licensed dactinomycin nanoemulsion. The successful completion of the feasibility stage marks the initial planned milestone for this development project. Data is currently under evaluation and discussions regarding future development and milestones are underway.

The goal of this initial feasibility phase was to demonstrate the capability of producing viable drug formulations with desirable delivery system characteristics. These include the encapsulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (dactinomycin) by the nanoemulsion, a controlled release over time, desirable storage stability, and appropriate particle size and surface charge.

While many nanoemulsion formulations are limited by very short storage stability, some with shelf-lives of mere hours after formulating the dosing solution. Early feasibility data collected from the licensed proprietary nanoemulsion formulation being developed as part of this project has demonstrated multiple weeks of stability, with anticipated stability of several months. In addition, initial analytical method validation work was conducted at an independent contract laboratory to develop the capability of assessing drug concentration in samples, which will be critical for successful completion of future preclinical studies.

From the various formulations created and assessed during this feasibility phase, two likely drug formulations have been identified that have the desired characteristics to enable further development.

The nanoemulsion delivery system is intended to increase the overall safety of dactinomycin, a potent cancer drug that has been previously cleared to treat cancer, including pediatric cancer, but has limited utility due to its high toxicity and narrow safety margin ("therapeutic window"). By encapsulating the dactinomycin in a nanoemulsion carrier, the drug is released over time and thus improves its safety profile (much like coated aspirin is designed to prevent stomach upset without interfering with its pain-relieving properties).

From the various formulations created and assessed during this feasibility phase, two likely drug formulations have been identified that have the desired characteristics to enable further development. With testing that has been completed, Oncology Pharma has growing confidence that this nanoemulsion formulation has the potential to more safely deliver dactinomycin for the treatment of cancer.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. ONPH (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to enable targeted drug delivery of existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

website: www.oncology-pharma.com

email: info@oncology-pharma.com

SOURCE: Oncology Pharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: