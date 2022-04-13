Diversified Deploys Innovative Emissions Equipment

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC ("Diversified", or the "Company") announced today its recent acquisition of the OpGal EyeCGas 2.0, with companion EyeCSite Tablet software, and the Semtech Hi-Flow 2 sampler, both state-of-the art emissions measurement devices that position Diversified as the first company in the U.S. to deploy this advanced technology in natural gas upstream operations. While previous generation equipment was capable only of visually detecting fugitive methane emissions, these devices take the next logical step and estimate the amount of the emission.
Specifically, the OpGal EyeCGas 2.0 uses an Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Camera and Artificial Intelligence software to quantify methane leaks, especially emissions originating from difficult to access leak sources. The Semtech Hi-Flow 2 sampler utilizes Tunable Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS) for the accurate measurement of fugitive methane emissions, and is uniquely suited to support additional validation of reported leak quantities.
Reflective of its commitment to detect, accurately quantify and remediate emissions, Diversified is continuously evaluating and actively deploying new technologies to achieve its stated emission reduction goals. With respect to these technologies, Diversified has partnered with Heath Consultants to field test the equipment during development phase, and is pleased to lead the industry as the first to purchase and deploy such equipment across its upstream and midstream operations in Appalachia and the Central Region.
This innovative equipment complements the Company's existing emission detection devices and well management initiatives, and is funded by Diversified's $15 million commitment announced during its November 2021 Capital Markets Day.
Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of the Company, commented:
"Our investment into advanced and innovative emissions measurement technology advances our efforts to reduce our methane emissions by 30% by 2026 from 2020 levels on the way to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Adding this technology to the aerial surveillance and handheld detection devices we've placed in the hands of our skilled well tenders further enhances our ability to proactively detect, accurately measure and repair fugitive emissions across our asset base. We are proud to demonstrate our leadership in the industry with yet another important milestone that supports our fugitive emission reduction initiatives. Diversified remains committed to the continuous improvement of our environmental performance and to outpacing the expectations of our stakeholders."
CONTACT:
Diversified Energy Company PLC
+1 205 408 0909
Jim Sheehan
Buchanan
+44 20 7466 5000
Financial Public Relations
Ben Romney
Chris Judd
Jon Krinks
James Husband
About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.
SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/697229/Diversified-Deploys-Innovative-Emissions-Equipment
