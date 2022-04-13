Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Full Year 2021 Results

Management Commentary

"We have been working for the last three years to streamline our operations to create a leaner organization with greater financial flexibility that is highly focused on growing our core business here in the U.S. and bringing the best value to our customers," said Frank Cesario, Chief Executive Officer, Yunhong CTI. "The successful completion of our recently announced sale of our largest subsidiary, Flexo Universal, marked the conclusion of our restructuring efforts. Maintaining our prior footprint of operations outside the U.S. proved too costly, overwhelming the solid core domestic business centered around foil balloons, commercial film sales and novelty products. While difficult, these changes were necessary to enable the Company to be in a position to deliver sustainable long-term performance. Our financial statements through 2021 show the outsized impact of unwinding many of these now legacy businesses. As we move through 2022, we expect our performance should be much easier for shareholders to see and to understand. Our goals were to focus on the most attractive long-term opportunities, while ensuring we have the operating model and capabilities needed to consistently deliver profitable growth. The actions completed in 2021 are expected to better align our organization and cost structure to achieve these objectives."

Cesario continued, "Beyond our existing business, we are actively evaluating ways to grow with our sister companies in the Yunhong Group. The continued support and critical investments by our chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Li and the Yunhong Group enabled us to manage through the realignment of our operations and reduce our debt to an appropriate level. We are excited about pursuing mutually beneficial new business opportunities that may have the ability to grow faster than our core business and provide value to both entities."

The Company expects to provide audited financial results in its annual report on Form 10-K on or about April 14, 2022.

Full Year 2021 Results (Unaudited)

Yunhong CTI's net sales were $24.1 million, an increase of 14% compared with $21.1 million in 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in foil balloon sales and sales of commercial films.



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

$ % of $ % of Product Category (000) Omitted Net Sales (000) Omitted Net Sales









Foil Balloons 18,235 76 % 16,853 80 %

Latex Balloons 94 0 % 7 0 %

Film Products 2,386 10 % 804 4 %

Other 3,370 14 % 3,395 16 %

Total 24,086 100 % 21,059 100 %

Gross profit increased to $3.8 million, or 22.6% as compared to $3.1 million in the previous year. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in sales.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders was ($11.8) million, compared with net loss of ($8.8) million for 2020. The net loss includes approximately $10 million in charges related to the disposition of our Flexo Universal subsidiary. Please see the Non-GAAP measure below for additional discussion.

Adjusted EBITDA, including group composition changes not expected to continue after 2021, is described below as a Non-GAAP measure for supplemental information.

Business Outlook

Non-GAAP Results

To provide additional information regarding the Company's results, we have disclosed in this press release a Non-GAAP measure that combines EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization) as well as results excluding deconsolidation charges and certain non-recurring charges and benefits. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings (loss) before net interest, other expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has included EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure in this press release because it is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate the core operating performance of the Company, to prepare budgets and operating plans, and because management believes such measure provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of EBITDA as an analytic tool has its limitations and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation to the closest GAAP statement of this non-GAAP measure is contained in the accompanying table. Similarly, management and the board of directors look at the results of the entity going forward, without the impact of deconsolidation costs related to the disposal of subsidiaries and related non-cash charges, which can be significant. Again, this pro forma result is not a replacement for the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP. It simply provides another viewpoint that may otherwise be obscured by a comprehensive presentation. A reconciliation between this pro forma result and our financial results as reported under GAAP is also presented.

FY 21 Summary Results (GAAP; unaudited) - $ millions

Net Loss $ (7.6 ) Adjustments to Non-GAAP measure: Loss on Disposal of Flexo Universal 10.2 Interest expense 0.6 Tax expense - Depreciation/Amortization 0.5 Refinancing and related costs not capitalized 0.7 Gain recognized on Sale / Leaseback transaction ( 3.4 ) FY 21 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) $ 1.0

Conference Call / Webcast Information

