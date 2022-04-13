TDG Gold Corp. Identifies 2022 Drill Targets at Its Oxide Peak Earn-in Project, Toodoggone, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. TDG (the "Company" or "TDG") ispleased to provide an overview of its 2022 plans for its Oxide Peak earn-in project ("Oxide Peak") in the Toodoggone District, B.C. Oxide Peak is contiguous to the north of TDG's 100 % owned former producing Baker-Shasta gold-silver project (Figure 1). The project was added to TDG's portfolio of Toodoggone assets in 2019 (see TDG news release December 23, 2019) through an option and joint venture agreement signed with ArcWest Exploration Inc. Completion of the proposed exploration activities in 2022 will result in TDG achieving 60 % ownership of Oxide Peak. Oxide Peak has a valid work authorization (three-year Multi-Year Area Based) Notice of Work ("NoW") and is fully permitted for TDG's proposed 2022 exploration activities.

Figure 1. Location of the Oxide Peak Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

In 2020, TDG completed an airborne magnetic survey over the Oxide Peak property consisting of two survey blocks, which provide 84 square kilometres ("km") of coverage at 100 metre ("m") line spacing. Ground survey work was also completed, including soil geochemistry and a ground Induced Polarization ("IP") survey. During the 2021 exploration season, TDG completed airborne geophysics, Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") / Orthophoto and small-scale geological mapping focused on the Drybrough target area ("Drybrough") located adjacent to Baker and leading to 1,029 m of diamond drilling at Drybrough completed in December 2021.

Oxide Creek - 2022 Target #1

Oxide Creek is a porphyry-style target located at the northern portion of the Oxide Peak mineral tenure. The target appears to be hosted by a multiphase intrusion, which cores an extensive zone of quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") and advanced argillic alteration. Magmatic-hydrothermal breccias with quartz-magnatite-chalcopyrite veins and relict potassic alteration outcrop at Oxide Creek. A potassic altered copper-gold ("Cu-Au") mineralized centre may exist at relatively shallow depths with the potential for Cu-Au grades to improve with depth and potassium alteration intensity. The target has been identified by coincident soil geochemistry, alteration/geological mapping and geophysical expression (Figures 2 & 3). A detailed high-resolution ground magnetic survey is planned as an initial follow-up on 50 m spaced survey lines (Figure 4), which will aid in refining the final drill target location, to be executed in 2022. Oxide Creek has never been drill tested, to date.

Figure 2. Location of Oxide Creek Target Over Copper Soil Geochemistry, IP Chargeability Anomaly.

Figure 3. Location of Oxide Creek Target Over Gold Soil Geochemistry, IP Chargeability Anomaly.

Figure 4. Location of Oxide Creek Target with Planned 2022 High-Resolution Magnetic Survey.

Drybrough - 2022 Target #2

The Drybrough porphyry copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") target is a conceptual geophysical target identified in 2021 centered on a magnetic high about 1 km across (see TDG News Release, November 16, 2021). This magnetic feature is flanked by surface gossans originally mapped by Dupont Canada in the 1980s. Two drillholes were completed during the 2021 field season at Drybrough, for a total of 1,029 m drilled (Figure 5 & Table 1). Both drillholes intersected a sequence of volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks (ash tuff, crystal tuffs and lithic tuffs) intercalated with fine sedimentary horizons. Alteration was generally quartz-chlorite, with localized zones of variable intensity hematite and potassic alteration. Fine-grained pyrite was ubiquitous through the drill intersections with trace quartz-carbonate veins/veinlets containing increased pyrite concentrations. Both drillholes intersected anomalous silver ("Ag"), which increased with depth along with certain pathfinder elements. OXP21-01 (-60°) intersected 4.11 grams/tonne ("g/t") Ag over 3.36 m at the end of the drillhole (510 m downhole depth) in coarse-grained sericite-chlorite altered lithic tuff with up to 10 % pyrite, increasing downhole in an interval of increasing small gouge filled faults.

Full multi-element analysis was undertaken on the drill core assays, which TDG is continuing to review as part of targeting for the next phase of drilling at Oxide Peak in 2022.

Figure 5. Oxide Peak Property - Drybrough 2021 Drillhole Locations.

Table 1. 2021 Oxide Peak Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) OXP21-01 615608 6352494 300 -60 513 OXP21-02 615608 6352494 300 -80 516

Additional Target Areas

Multiple additional Cu-Au exploration targets exist throughout the property (Figure 6), all of which are untested by diamond drilling. These include large, variably Cu-Au mineralized gossans at the Gordonia, Falcon and Saunders Creek, where grab samples have returned assays from below detection limit to up to 46.1 g/t Au. Stream sediment samples collected from the Saunders target area have returned assays from below detection limit to in excess of 10,000 parts per billion ("ppb") Au. This Au anomaly has yet to be traced to source, and will be a high priority follow up area in 2022.

Figure 6. Oxide Peak Property - 2022 Target Areas.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

